March 3 is ‘Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day’, says Bommai at BIFFes launch

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre. 

Published: 04th March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Folk artistes perform at the inauguration of the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival on Thursday |Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre. The film festival would henceforth be inaugurated on March 3 every year, he said, and the day would be celebrated as ‘Vishwa Kannada Cinema Day’ to mark the release of the first Kannada talkie film, Sati Sulochana.

“Cinema is an extremely influential medium and Kannada cinema is vital for the growth and nurturing of Kannada language and culture. We have to resurrect theatre culture where families and friends get together to watch a film. To be at the forefront, film makers must make movies not only for entertainment but also with a good social message,” Bommai said.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who released the festival brochure, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik, actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, director Priyadarshan and actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife and film producer Ashwini Rajkumar were present.

The festival is organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and will continue till March 10. Unlike previous editions, the festival will be run in hybrid mode. Besides offline screening, registered participants can also visit the festival’s website - online.biffes.org.

Offline screenings will take place at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Dr Raj Bhavana (Kalavidara Sangha) in Chamarajpet, and Suchitra Cine Academy (Puravankara Auditorium) in Banashankari 2nd Stage. Bommai applauded the efforts of the organisers who executed the plan in 35 days.

