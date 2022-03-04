STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New therapy clinic for child cancer survivors

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health and Kanchan Banerjee, Honorary Secretary of Indian Cancer Society, inaugurated the clinic.

Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the pediatric cancer survival rate has increased, research has shown that children survivors are at a higher risk of psychological distress, neuro cognitive dysfunction and poor health. In a bid to help them lead a normal and healthy life, Narayana Health City, in association with the Indian Cancer Society, launched a dedicated ACT (After Completion of Therapy) Clinic on Thursday. 

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health and Kanchan Banerjee, Honorary Secretary of Indian Cancer Society, inaugurated the clinic. “The vision of the ACT Clinic is to provide continuous care and support to those children who have completed treatment for various oncology and haematology conditions and help them lead normal lives.

The clinic will help in addressing the problems of survivors by ensuring regular follow-ups, both clinical as well as emotional. The department will offer psychological consultation, screening and even interventions. The clinic will also assist eligible pediatric cancer survivors with financial support for their late effects treatment,” said Dr Sunil Bhat, Head of the Department of Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and BMT, Narayana Health City. The clinic will have a team of doctors from various specialties and paramedical staff such as psycho-oncologists.    

