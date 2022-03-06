STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka budget ignored demands, say pourakarmikas

The announcement came following almost two years of protest by the Pourakarmika Sangha and various workers' organisation.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing a PPE kit speaks to pourakarmikas at Kalasipalya in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS, Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his maiden budget, announced a hardship allowance of Rs 2,000 per month for pourakarmikas which was welcomed by BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha. However, they have highlighted other issues yet to be addressed.

The announcement came following almost two years of protest by the Pourakarmika Sangha and various workers’ organisation. Nirmala M, the Sangha chief, said, “This is a result of the continuous struggle by the association. We have rendered our service during the pandemic, risking our lives, and contracted the virus.”

The association criticised the budget for failing to fulfill their other demands which include the introduction of pension, accident compensation, and compensation for families in the event of health crisis like Covid-19 deaths. They had also asked for a revision of their minimum wages.

