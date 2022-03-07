22-year-old student drowns in Chunchi Falls  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old student drowned in Chunchi Falls in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district on Sunday morning. The deceased Ambar Gangola was a BA student in a private university near Sarjapur. He was a resident of Dommasandra and his father worked in the same university. The family hails from Uttarkhand.

Police said Gangola had gone to Chunchi Falls along with four of his friends early on Sunday morning. Around 7 am, the friends jumped into the water and were swimming. After 2-3 rounds of swimming, Gangola was exhausted and started drowning. His friends made a futile attempt to rescue him but he disappeared.

“The friends rushed and informed the villagers who immediately went near the falls to save Gangola but it was late. The matter was reported to the police immediately. We rushed with the rescue team to the spot. With the local divers, the body was fished out within a few hours,” jurisdictional Sathanur police said.A probe revealed that the friends had gone to Nandi Hills on Saturday night, where they had consumed alcohol.