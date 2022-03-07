AstraZeneca India to plant 5000 trees in Bengaluru's open jail area as part of global campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AstraZeneca India, a science-led biopharmaceutical company, launched its global campaign ‘AZ Forest’ in Bengaluru with a commitment to plant 5000 trees in the open jail area in Devanahalli. As part of this initiative, the company joined hands with SankalpTaru Foundation, an IT-enabled NGO, spreading greenery with its core philosophy of “planting trees for the people, by the people”.

The AZ Forest initiative by AstraZeneca looks forward to restoring forests and biodiversity by planting trees worldwide in partnership with local governments and non-profit organizations. Globally, this initiative aims to plant and maintain 50 million trees worldwide by the end of 2025. All the 5000 trees being planted under this programme in Bengaluru will have smart geo-tags enabling individualistic tracking of each remotely. This unique model will help in ensuring that the growth and management of a plant is well-monitored, and timely interventions can be planned as and when required.

Speaking on the occasion, Gagandeep Singh, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India, said, “In keeping with our sustainability priorities of Ambition Zero Carbon and environmental protection on the whole, we are glad to share this milestone with you. We recognise the strong connection between a healthy planet, healthy people and we work to foster environments where lives can thrive and breathe easy. Through this partnership, we are committed to planting saplings and taking care of them for a period of next few years till the time the plantation can sustain on its own. We are glad to have found support from the jail authorities in allowing us to undertake this drive in their premise which can help in building a positive sensation watching

these plants grow and gain strength.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the greatest public health challenges of recent times, but the impact on climate emergency has the potential to be greater and is already changing our planet irreversibly. “The relationship between human and planet health is a complex one but it certainly has an impact on the well-being both physically, emotionally and psychologically. This is a welcome initiative that can help in harnessing the energy of the inmates in our premise and contribute in saving our environment in a dedicated manner,” said Basavaraaj Chikkhop, Jailer, Open Air Jail, Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

Commenting on this partnership, Priyanka Negi, COO, SankalpTaru Foundation said, “Reforestation helps sequester carbon dioxide, prevents disease through combating air pollution and supports the restoration of biodiversity. We all understand that tree plantation in a sustainable manner not only reduces the risks of natural disasters but has multiple social and economic benefits for communities around them. This drive taking place in the open jail area with the help of the jail authorities is a strong example of a like-minded approach in spreading positivity while conserving the environment. Glad to be partnering with an organisation such as AstraZeneca that has a long term vision to bring about a difference at the ground level and influence the environment we live in.”