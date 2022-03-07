STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclists raise Rs 50,000 fund for cerebral palsy

Cyclists from organisations like Relief Riders, Race for 7, and Spokes-Women, joined the ride and donated Rs 50,000 for the cause.

Published: 07th March 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Children affected with cerebral palsy performing at an event on Saturday (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 50 cyclists came together on Saturday for a fundraiser in honour of Shreyas Reddy, a 15-year-old teenager, who passed away in February due to complications from cerebral palsy. Shreyas was the son of Suma Arun Kumar, Bicycle Councillor for Sadashivanagar.

In memory of Shreyas and to spread awareness on cerebral palsy, fellow cyclist and Malleswaram Bicycle Councillor, Arvind Dwarkanath, organised a fundraiser on Saturday. Dwarkanath said the event was named after him, called ‘Chiku 5’ (Chiku was his nickname).

Cyclists from organisations like Relief Riders, Race for 7, and Spokes-Women, joined the ride and donated Rs 50,000 for the cause. They cycled from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to the Airport Road Toll and back, clocking 50 km on Saturday morning. The donation will be distributed through Jayarudra Foundation, Dwarkanath’s charitable foundation.

