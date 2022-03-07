Cyclothon for kidney disease awareness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-wide cyclothon, shaped like a kidney, was held by Manipal Hospitals on Sunday to spread awareness on the kidney issues. Flagged by Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of the hospitals, the cyclothon passed through 10 branches of the hospitals in Old Airport Road, Millers Road, Hebbal, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Jayanagar, Sarjapur Road, Varthur Road and Whitefield. The initiative was taken up as a way to spread awareness on kidney health, especially with World Kidney Day just around the corner, being celebrated on March 10.

“Maintaining kidney health is critical to the overall health and well-being of everyone. This World Kidney Day, I am delighted to be a part of the cyclothon that connotes the essence of kidney care,” said Dr Ballal. The kidney-shaped cyclothon saw participation not only from cycling enthusiasts, but also patients, kidney donors, doctors and paramedics.