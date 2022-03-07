STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s housefull for India-Sri Lanka day-night Test in Bengaluru

The heat and long wait took a toll on a senior citizen, who fainted while waiting for his turn.

Published: 07th March 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

​​​​Cricket lovers pose with tickets outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All the tickets available for the public for the first two days of the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will start at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, were sold out on Sunday.

The excitement was high as cricket lovers in Bengaluru will witness an international cricket match after a gap of over two years, which were dominated by the pandemic. Fans stood in long queues outside the stadium to get hold of tickets for the second Test, which will be played with the pink ball.

The heat and long wait took a toll on a senior citizen, who fainted while waiting for his turn. The police personnel, who were deployed to control the crowd, rushed to his aid and revived him. They took him to the counter, got him tickets and also hailed an autorickshaw to send him home.

The tickets, which were up for grabs, both online (from March 1) and offline (March 6), were sold out in no time. Some of the fans did not get the tickets as the Karnataka State Cricket Association has limited the seating capacity to 50% as a Covid precaution.  

Around 10,000 tickets were available for the public, while the rest have been reserved for former players, club members etc. Also, the recently upgraded floodlight facility at the stadium will be used for the first time.

The Indian team heads to the Garden City with a 1-0 lead in the Sri Lanka series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-Sri Lanka day-night Test Chinnaswamy Stadium
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp