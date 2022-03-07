It’s housefull for India-Sri Lanka day-night Test in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All the tickets available for the public for the first two days of the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will start at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, were sold out on Sunday.

The excitement was high as cricket lovers in Bengaluru will witness an international cricket match after a gap of over two years, which were dominated by the pandemic. Fans stood in long queues outside the stadium to get hold of tickets for the second Test, which will be played with the pink ball.

The heat and long wait took a toll on a senior citizen, who fainted while waiting for his turn. The police personnel, who were deployed to control the crowd, rushed to his aid and revived him. They took him to the counter, got him tickets and also hailed an autorickshaw to send him home.

The tickets, which were up for grabs, both online (from March 1) and offline (March 6), were sold out in no time. Some of the fans did not get the tickets as the Karnataka State Cricket Association has limited the seating capacity to 50% as a Covid precaution.

Around 10,000 tickets were available for the public, while the rest have been reserved for former players, club members etc. Also, the recently upgraded floodlight facility at the stadium will be used for the first time.

The Indian team heads to the Garden City with a 1-0 lead in the Sri Lanka series.