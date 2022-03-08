STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai sees nano urea as future of fertiliser

At the inauguration of the 12th Bengaluru India Nano Conference, the CM said that the fertiliser has been successfully tested in universities. 

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the Bengaluru India Nano Conference | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted at the possibility of nano urea becoming widely available for farmers as a fertiliser. At the inauguration of the 12th Bengaluru India Nano Conference, the CM said that the fertiliser has been successfully tested in universities. 

The focus of the conference is “Nanotech for Sustainable Future”. It has been organised through collaboration among government organisations, research facilities, educational institutions and schools.

“The city of Bengaluru with 180 public and private research and design institutes has a very congenial ecosystem to incubate the growth of nano technology. The synergy between research and design institutes, educational institutions, and students will help to translate lab findings into marketable products,” he said on Monday.

The conference was kicked off today, and held numerous talks, lectures and showcases virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, and also since the it is hosting numerous international delegates. It will continue till March 9. Speaking on the future of nano technology in Karnataka, government-wise, IT-BT and Science and Technology Minister Ashwath Narayan said,

“The government of Karnataka, which has come out with many sector-specific policies will also carve out a nano technology policy. Nano technology has encompassed all vital areas and is set to become a $300 billion economy in the next 5 years.” The conference will see the participation of more than 2,500 delegates and 75 national and international speakers.

