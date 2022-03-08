Family and friends 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 9am sharp, Snehal and Kamakshi Mantri “punch in” their attendance at the Mantri Developers office on Vittal Mallya Road. As co-founder, and head of marketing, respectively, the two get engrossed in the daily grind until 6pm when they return home. There’s little to show that the two share a different equation after hours as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It’s been three years that Kamakshi married into the Mantri household, and is easily able to switch between calling her mother-in-law ‘Mom’ and ‘Ma’am’ depending on the discussion. “Sometimes at work I forget she is my mother- in-law,” says 30-year-old Kamakshi with a laugh.

A friendly chat with both the ladies who share the same surname, and it’s easy to confuse them as friends catching up after a while. “We have many common interests, especially buying home decor and attending events together,” says Kamakshi, adding that she nudges Snehal to step out even if it sometimes means “bribing” her with some goodies. “The inside joke is that I spend more time with Mom than with my husband, Pratik,” says Kamakshi. And the room is filled with peals of laughter.

It might sound like a picture perfect relationship but the duo admits that there are times that differences crop up. But before matters go out of hand, the two sort it out amicably. “Kamakshi comes from a different house, so obviously there are bound to be differences. But we manage it with understanding. We chat it out then and there in case of a misunderstanding to ensure it doesn’t go any further,” says Snehal (58).

Ask Kamakshi what that one aspect she looks up to in Snehal is, and pat comes the reply. “Back in the day, it was very rare to find Marwari women going out to work or even getting involved in the family business. But that’s different with Mom. I have truly learnt the art of multitasking from her,” says Kamakshi, while Snehal smiles awkwardly. Snehal too is generous with praise about daughter-in-law. Usually busy with her work, Snehal, who hardly gets time to enter the kitchen, says she was impressed with Kamakshi’s culinary skills and loved her Vietnamese rolls prepared during the lockdown. “She is otherwise not fond of those rolls, but likes the way I make them,” says Kamakshi.

Snehal is completely in awe of the way Kamakshi has managed the family business. “Working with Kamakshi is a wonderful experience. She is up to date with the latest technology and I have experience...so we’re able to capitalise on our strengths. It’s only after 6pm that we switch on our emotional side,” says Snehal.

Kamakshi, who did her masters in management from London Business School, says she is still learning the tricks of the trades from Snehal. “Obviously she has been in the industry far longer than I have. So she knows how the corporate world works, while I bring in the startup element,” says Kamakshi, who joined the company as a manager before climbing up to the top position.

Initially, she did face criticism about getting everything all too easy. “Women in general face that, irrespective of the industry. It’s a family business and I got things easy but now that I have been in the industry for around three years, I will let my work do the talking,” she affirms. And Snehal nods in agreement.