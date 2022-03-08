STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka PU II exams from April 22

The Department of Pre-University Education has released the final timetable for the second PU examinations to be held between April 22 and May 18, 2022.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has released the final timetable for the second PU examinations to be held between April 22 and May 18, 2022.

The examinations were deferred as the earlier dates clashed with JEE Mains exams. Allowed to file objections till March 5, students had highlighted that Common Law Admission Test, AIMA UGAT exams and the Navodaya Vidyalaya exams too would clash with the second PU exam timetable.

The department has extended the PU timetable by a week. Previously, examinations were to be held from April 22 to May 11. The department has stated that no further revisions will be made to the new timetable.

TIMETABLE

April 22: Logic, Business Studies
April 23:  Mathematics, Education
April 25 : Economics
April 26: Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
April 27: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
April 28:  Kannada, Arabic
May 2:  Geography, Biology
May 4:  Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
May 5:  English
May 10:  History, Physics
May 12:  Political Science, Statistics
May 14:  Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 17:  Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
May 18:  Hindi

