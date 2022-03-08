Love as Insurance

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:

Are relationships insurance policies against loneliness, sickness or old age?

Questions such as “Who will take care of you when you are older?” or “Wouldn’t you want someone to bring you a bowl of hot soup when you are sick?” have been put forth as arguments to resolutely single children by despairing families from time immemorial. Other ideas that are often brought into play include the bogey of loneliness in old age, being unattached and therefore not having anything to work for, being single and therefore susceptible to the corruptions of the big, bad world around, the worry that sometime in the future there would be regrets about not having taken the time to make a family for themselves and that it would be too late then to start anything, or the evergreen classic — if you delay things too long, the best candidates will already be off the market when you finally decide to join the circus. These and similar arguments are used to cajole people into some commitment or the other even if there were no major sparks or value alignment between them.

Sure, sometimes, it can and does work. After all, for generations, people have entered into arranged relationships at the behest of family elders and many have had a pretty wonderful time with them, but the question remains — can relationships really protect you from the scourges that loneliness, sickness or old age are projected to be?

There is no denying they are realities. We will certainly die. We will almost certainly have periods of sickness sometime or the other. Many of us will certainly get old and be infirm just because of aging. Quite a lot of us will experience loneliness for some time — some of us might be lonely for much longer than others. These realities exist, and yet can being in a relationship stave off the risk? Not really. Can it make it better? Possibly. Can relationships make it worse? Possibly. There are no guarantees that being in a relationship will ensure care. Statistics show that much of the abuse and suffering people endure are from their closest relatives and loved ones, don’t they?

So, should we really buy into the idea that relationships can save us from these?

I suspect the truth is that when people push relationships as a solution, what they are really doing is to take a chance at love. They are only hoping that love will happen in due course, even if it is only a grudging, mean-spirited shadow of love which may not celebrate you but would not want you to suffer — not too much anyway.

The thing is, romantic relationships are just one way of being loved. We can and will experience safety, security and companionship with the love of friends, different kinds of companions, pets and others. Romantic love is great when it is there, but it is not the only answer to worries over loneliness, sickness and death.

Give love a chance. Give all sorts of love that chance.