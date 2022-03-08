Work with BBMP, chief urges firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that more citizens, companies and industries should come together to improve the city’s infrastructure and living conditions.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch of a truck-mounted with a mechanical sweeping machine, which was handed over by the L&T Realty Developers Limited to BBMP, under CSR initiative, Gupta said that more companies should come forward and contribute in multiple fronts to improve the city.

The new vehicle, due to its size and capacity, will be used to sweep major roads starting with Yelahanka-Byatarayanapura limits where pourakarmikas are unable to work because of wide roads and heavy traffic. It will be put to work mostly at night. The truck which costs Rs 65 lakh can collect mud dust upto six cubic meters.

Pourakarmikas will continue to sweep smaller and interior roads of the city, Gupta said. Admitting that many mechanical sweepers purchased earlier were lying unused, he said following an inspection in He­bbal and RT Nagar Grounds m­a­­ny of them were redeployed.