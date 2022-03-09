Cabbie held for kidnapping student

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidyaranyapura police on Monday arrested a gang of three men, who had allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old student and were demanding Rs 7 lakh as ransom. The prime accused is a cab driver, who hatched the kidnap plan after the victim’s mother refused him financial help.

The arrested are identified as Ravi G (46), Madesh R (24) and Srinivas R (20), all residents of Thindlu. A senior police officer said that the incident was reported on March 6. Ravi had befriended the victim’s mother, and had sought financial help from her several times, but she refused to provide the money. Upset, Ravi along with two of his friends kidnapped the boy. The student was rescued within 12 hours by the police.