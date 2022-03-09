Resort’s special offer chokes traffic on Bengaluru-Mysore Road

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired ACP and his family covered a two-hour journey in five hours and thirty minutes because a popular resort on Mysore Road had announced a special offer on International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The rush of hundreds of cars held up traffic on Bengaluru-Mysore Road for more than 90 minutes. Mohd Ali (retd ACP) and his family members boarded a KSRTC non-stop bus from Mysuru at about 6.45 am, reaching Bengaluru at around 12.15 pm.

Speaking to TNIE, they said they were stuck in snarl for about two hours. No one in the bus had any clue about the cause of congestion on a weekday, they added. Traffic Commissioner Venugopal Gowda said the place had given a Women’s Day offer and the rush of vehicles held up traffic. The resort authorities said they had over 11,200 visitors on Tuesday.