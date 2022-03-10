Bengalureans want Cubbon Park to be silent zone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans and members of Citizens for Citizens (C4C) have urged the State Government and Traffic Police to notify Cubbon Park as a ‘No Honking Zone’. The members of C4C also submitted a written request to the traffic police, but the officials have responded saying that the decision will take time, since the Bengaluru Smart City Limited is undertaking repair and construction work at Cubbon park and Bal Bhavan at the moment.

Meanwhile, the move has also got the support of many morning and evening walkers, environment support groups and pet lover organisations. C4C members have reasoned that Cubbon Park is a prime lung space in the city, home to a sensitive biodiversity, which needs to be protected. “Honking is a major source of noise pollution in Bengaluru.

It is sad to observe the kind of honking prevalent everywhere, and when this happens inside the park, where a variety of flora and fauna live, and where citizens come for some peace, the cacophony of loud and irresponsible honking is a huge distraction and deterrent. This is noticeable all along the approximately 5 km of traffic-bearing roads inside Cubbon Park and more so at the entry and exit points and junctions inside the park,” the members noted.