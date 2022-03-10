STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid cases down in Karnataka, but too early to drop masks

Patient monitoring process should also be taken up, the Health and Family Welfare department circular stated. 

Published: 10th March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Facemask

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Covid-19 caseload declining considerably, economic activities restarting and educational institutions functioning again, the Karnataka government on Wednesday released a set of Covid-appropriate behaviour rules which are to be compulsorily followed. 

Testing of high-risk groups aged above 60 and with comorbid conditions will be taken up compulsorily, and if a person tests positive, primary and secondary contacts are to be traced and home isolation prescribed. Patient monitoring process should also be taken up, the Health and Family Welfare department circular stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
masks COVID 19 COVID cases Karnataka
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp