Covid cases down in Karnataka, but too early to drop masks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Covid-19 caseload declining considerably, economic activities restarting and educational institutions functioning again, the Karnataka government on Wednesday released a set of Covid-appropriate behaviour rules which are to be compulsorily followed.

Testing of high-risk groups aged above 60 and with comorbid conditions will be taken up compulsorily, and if a person tests positive, primary and secondary contacts are to be traced and home isolation prescribed. Patient monitoring process should also be taken up, the Health and Family Welfare department circular stated.