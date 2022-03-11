STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITI workers’ stir an ode to resilience: Report

ITI workers, who were allegedly illegally terminated from service, reached the hundredth day of their protest on Thursday.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:51 AM

The laid-off ITI workers sit in protest in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ITI workers, who were allegedly illegally terminated from service, reached the hundredth day of their protest on Thursday. Coincidentally, a fact-finding mission launched to understand the inception of their issues released a report on the events pre-termination and thereafter.

The report released by a team of researchers, professors and activists, investigates the plight of the workers as a whole, going into detail the issues faced by them, before they were terminated. “We feel that the struggle of the ITI workers in the face of such adversity is an ode to resilience and claims making for Constitutional rights, fairness, inclusion, and citizenship. Struggles of industrial workers and farmers cannot be disconnected; they are both part of a broader political-economic trend that is concentrating wealth and power upwards into the hands of elite corporate management, both public and private,” the team said.

The report included a timeline of events, starting from the announcement of the first lockdown on March 24, 2020, and includes details such as the workers joining a union, preceding their termination, to demand backpay as well as being fired for expressing solidarity with the farmers’ protests occurring at the time. 

Following the release of the report, the fact-finding team expressed solidarity with the workers. According to the report, the ITI management had refused to meet with the team and have thus still declined to reinstate the workers, despite multiple requests and order from the Regional Labour Commissioner to do so. Keeping this in mind, the team has demanded that the Labour Ministry penalise the company for failing to obey orders.

