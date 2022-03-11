Karnataka HC allows student booked under POCSO Act to appear for B.Com exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare instance, the Karnataka High Court has permitted a 19-year-old student, who has been jailed in a case -- registered under the IPC as well as the POCSO Act -- which is under investigation, to attend his B.Com annual examination, commencing from March 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have also been told to permit the petitioner’s parents to provide him with required books. Observing that the future of the student cannot be jeopardised, just because the case against him is pending, irrespective of the merits of the matter, Justice V Srishananda passed the order that necessity has arisen to make suitable arrangements for him to appear for the examination.

Disposing the plea filed by the petitioner-student seeking bail, the court directed that the Chief Examiner/Head of the Examination Centre should make suitable arrangements for the petitioner to write the exam in a separate room and proper security should be deployed by the jail authorities at the cost of the petitioner, who should accompany the latter till the examination centre, and after completion, he should escort the petitioner back to the prison the same day. Channamanakere Achukattu police had apprehended the student and handed him to judicial custody on January 20, 2022, following complaints that he had allegedly seduced a minor girl.