Karnataka HC bench refers pleas in sex CD case for listing

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti ordered that two petitions filed by the victim in the sex CD case, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi,

Published: 11th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti ordered that two petitions filed by the victim in the sex CD case, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, be placed before a roster judge for hearing.

The division bench also disposed of PIL filed by city-based advocate Geetha Misra, questioning the validity of the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), as the issue was raised by the victim in one of her petitions.

In one her petitions, the victim questioned the validity of constituting the SIT, while in the other, she questioned the FIR registered based on the complaint by Jarkiholi. Meanwhile, on hearing the special leave petition filed by the victim questioning the order passed by the high court on February 3, the Supreme Court had on February 18 said no action should be taken on the SIT’s final report before the jurisdictional magistrate court.

