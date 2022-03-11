STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSPCB gives nod, get ready to pay fee for waste management

Solid waste management can be source of revenue generation for the State Government, says Pollution Control Board

Published: 11th March 2022 06:49 AM

waste management waste bin solid waste

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the Economic Survey of Karnataka for 2021- 22, in the chapter -- Waste Management in Karnataka: Realities and Opportunities -- the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has supported the idea mooted by BBMP to charge a user fee for garbage collection and management. 

The KSPCB stated that solid waste management (SWM) can be a source of revenue generation for the State Government, if implemented properly.  The report stated: “If 2,399 TPD of organic waste generated in Bengaluru is composted, it can produce 218 TPD of compost, corresponding to revenue of Rs 11 lakh per day. Also, 3,344 TPD of wet waste generated in urban local bodies, other than Bengaluru limits, can produce around 300 TPD of compost corresponding to an income of Rs 15 lakh per day. Only 55 per cent of wet waste is converted into compost in the state and there is a lot of scope to improve.” 

The report also stated that Karnataka generates about 3,237 TPD of dry waste, out of which, 1,114.8 TPD is recycled and 215 tonnes is converted into refuse derived fuel (RDF) and 118 TPD is sent to cement kilns for co-processing in cement industries, as a source of energy only 44.7 per cent of the dry waste generated is recycled.

“There is a need to evolve a policy for circular economy for SWM to replace the linear economy of ‘take, make, use and dispose’ and reduce environmental burden. Imposition of user fee is expected to ensure proper segregation and enhance income to ULBs for development of infrastructure for integrated waste management facility that reduce environmental burden of unscientific disposal of solid waste. Economic earnings from segregation of waste and converting it into useable materials like compost, energy etc is expected to boost the incomes of ULB,” the report noted.

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu told TNIE that charging the cess or fee should also be extended to construction and debris waste. At present, the BBMP is working on collecting charges for wet waste management. He suggested that instead of asking the builders or property owners to manage the C&D waste, the BBMP should charge them for management and scientific disposal.

