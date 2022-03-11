STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine returnee Karnataka students face quota hurdle

Students who returned from war-torn Ukraine to Karnataka are facing a major dilemma and are anxious about their future.

Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan interacts with the students on Wednesday. (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

On the other hand, universities in Ukraine are offering students to continue their studies through varsities in neighbouring countries like Germany, Poland and Hungary. But the students, who have just returned home after going through the ghastly experience of being trapped in a war-zone, fear their safety in a foreign country. They are torn between having to shell out huge sums as fee here or face sheer uncertainty ahead if they go abroad again. Abhishek R, a 19-year-old first-year medical student from Zaporizhzhia State Medical University and resident of Magadi, who returned home from Zaporizhzhia, shared his anxiety and ordeal with TNIE. 

“When my friends and I were in Hungary, the embassy there told us they would make efforts to shift us from Ukrainian universities to Hungarian varsities if we send them a mail of approval. The university authorities in Ukraine initially told us to stay back, but as the situation worsened, they told us to return home and study online till it improves. They also told us they were in talks with universities in other countries like Germany, Poland and Hungary to shift us there. Now we do not know what to do.” he said.

His friend, who returned to Bengaluru, said that he has heard the Indian government is keen on helping students, who have returned, to complete their education here, but he is worried about the quota system. 
“I am a general category student. Although my NEET rank was good, I did not get a seat here because of this. We’re also worried about getting a seat here at the same rate,” said the Bengalurean. 

Ukraine Karnataka Karnataka students quota system reservation Indian students Russia-Ukraine war
