183 real estate cases pending before RERA in Karnataka settled in Lok Adalat

BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of Karnataka, cases pending before Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Real Estate Appellate Authority cases were taken up for disposal in Mega Lok Adalat held across the state on Saturday. Total 183 cases are disposed off and Rs 8 Crores is paid as compensation.

Similarly, cases pertaining to Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission were taken up for disposal in Lok Adalat and a total of 5,582 cases are disposed off. Total 3.52 lakh cases were disposed off across the state in the Lok Adalat.

According to Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the District Legal Services Authorities had impressed upon the conciliators to try for settlement of matrimonial cases. As a result of it, more than 90 couples were reunited due to the conciliation at Mega Lok Adalat. Total 32 couples in Mysuru, 29 couples in Bengaluru, and many more who had filed a divorce petition, restitution of conjugal rights got compromised their cases before Lok-Adalat and all of them have reunited.

Reinstatement of employees of KSRTC/BMTC

As many as 359 employees of KSRTC/BMTC were reinstated after successful conciliation in the Lok Adalat. In Bengaluru, A total of 324 employees were reinstated.

MVC with highest Award amount: In a motor vehicle accident (MVC) case pending before the court in Bengaluru, after the intervention of Mega Lok Adalat, the insurance company agreed to pay compensation of Rs.1.75 crore to the claimants. Similarly, an MVC case was settled at Bagalkote for Rs. 81 lakh and another case at Soraba Taluk of Shivamogga for Rs. 70 lakh.

Disposal of Commercial Suits in National Lok Adalat: Eight Commercial Courts at Bengaluru settled total of 126 Commercial Suits and the settlement amount is Rs.62 crores.

Disposal of Old Cases: The Conciliators have disposed off a large number of old cases in this Mega Lok Adalat. 53-year- old partition suit in Mysuru and 26 years old mortgage suit was settled in the Lok Adalat.

The KSLSA has taken several measures to popularise the Look Adalat as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority.