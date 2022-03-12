STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft of new fiscal rules released; open for opinion

The government will make the proposed rules by exercising its powers under sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Karnataka local fund authorities Fiscal Responsibility Act, dated September 28, 2021.

Published: 12th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday issued a draft notification of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Rules) 2021, giving 30 days’ window for opinions before releasing the final gazette notification.  The government will make the proposed rules by exercising its powers under sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Karnataka local fund authorities Fiscal Responsibility Act, dated September 28, 2021.

“This will be an instrument to bring financial discipline in BBMP. It will ensure that the expenditure does not exceed the income and the budget is based on the revenues generated in the last fiscal year. With this, the BBMP cannot show extra expenditure for gains. It will have to manage its expenditure based on actual revenue generated. This is ensure better accountability. The impact of the rules will be seen in the upcoming BBMP budget preparation,” a senior government official told TNIE.

There have been many instances in the past where the BBMP has shown excess expenditure in projects like road repair or civic works to raise more revenue, but have landed up incurring huge loans.  “The new rules will put a check on the tendency to go over board in showing budget scales, fictitious sources of revenue generation, leading to debts and budget outlays overshooting which have been done in the past,” the official added.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that he was pleased that the proposed rules, which the BBMP and the finance department have worked on for 1.5 years, have been accepted.

