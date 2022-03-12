STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Info on Bengaluru utilities just a click away

Command Centre will cover 14 departments that deal directly with the public

Published: 12th March 2022 06:52 AM

online fraud, cybercrime

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Smart City Limited have launched an Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in BBMP’s head office to ensure that citizens get all information at the click of a button from one location, Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Friday.

Information from all sources will be formatted and disseminated from here. The aim is that all works in the city should be found on the ICCC, an integrated interface, by citizens who can access information from all the departments, he said. The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The interface is a decision support system, and information from various departments and applications is collected, collaborated and analysed for better planning of the city. Information and communication technology is the backbone of the system.

The intelligence engines will process and synchronise all related information to generate insights which will help manage incidents across the city. This will pave the way for better planning of the city’s developments.

The ICCC implementation will cover 14 departments that directly deal with the public, like BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, BMTC, BMRCL, BTP, BCP, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Health department and Bengaluru Traffic Police. ICCC, inspired by the traffic management centre, is integrated with various IT systems of different stakeholders. Its objective is to enhance safety, security and provide better public services in the city.

Officials said ICCC will provide city officials, decision-makers, city administrators and citizens a one-stop shop from where they can view the health of the city and take evidence-based decisions in their day-to-day operations, emergency or large-scale situations.

Single platform

Interface is a decision support system, and info from depts is collected, analysed.

Its objective is to enhance safety, security and provide better public services in the city. 

Rs 90 cr spent to set up the centre

The intelligence engines will process and synchronise all related information to generate insights

ICCC is inspired by the traffic management centre

