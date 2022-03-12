ISRO to train 150 students in science, tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to “catch them young”, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be selecting 150 students from Class 9 across India to take part in a special two-week programme.

Titled YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram), ISRO will host the students at five of their centres based in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Shillong and will take them on a tour to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Aimed at creating awareness on current and emerging trends in science and technology, the programme will have a variety of discussions and interactions between students and scientists. Preference will be given to students from rural backgrounds. Applications are on-going and will end at 4 pm on April 10.

The programme will take place during summer vacations — from May 16 to May 28, 2022. Selections will be made based on marks obtained in Class 8 exams, participations in science fairs, prizes received in Olympiads, science competitions and sports and whether the students have been members in the Scouts and Gu­ides, NCC or NSS. Register online at https://yuvika.isro.gov.in/yuvika/register.jsp.