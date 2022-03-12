ISRO to train 150 students in science, tech
In order to “catch them young”, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be selecting 150 students from Class 9 across India to take part in a special two-week programme.
Published: 12th March 2022 07:14 AM | Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:14 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: In order to “catch them young”, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be selecting 150 students from Class 9 across India to take part in a special two-week programme.
Titled YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram), ISRO will host the students at five of their centres based in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Shillong and will take them on a tour to Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Aimed at creating awareness on current and emerging trends in science and technology, the programme will have a variety of discussions and interactions between students and scientists. Preference will be given to students from rural backgrounds. Applications are on-going and will end at 4 pm on April 10.
The programme will take place during summer vacations — from May 16 to May 28, 2022. Selections will be made based on marks obtained in Class 8 exams, participations in science fairs, prizes received in Olympiads, science competitions and sports and whether the students have been members in the Scouts and Guides, NCC or NSS. Register online at https://yuvika.isro.gov.in/yuvika/register.jsp.