Safe home, but Ukraine returnees could be plagued by trauma 

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s biggest concern in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has been to get its nationals, most of whom are students, safely back home.

But there could be another bigger worry, surrounding their mental health, which needs to be identified and addressed at the earliest, said Dr K Sekar, consultant, Department of Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management, Nimhans.

“After the initial euphoria and heroic feeling of returning home safely, many of these students may face mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-trauma stress disorder (PTSD) intrusion, in which traumatic events of the war may repeatedly and uncontrollably invade their thoughts.

They may want to avoid anything that reminds them of the trauma but may not be able to do so. Back home, they face an uncertain future because of temporary discontinuation of studies, and may go through a bout of emotions, like anger, sadness and frustration.

In a majority of cases, their parents would have stretched themselves to the maximum and taken huge educational loans. This may be another reason for the students to be burdened with guilt,” said the former senior professor of psychiatric social work.

He added that mental health issues of students may also translate into symptoms like hypervigilance (breathlessness, tremors and heart pounding).

“People who have been in combat or have survived war can exhibit hypervigilance. It is part of PTSD. One needs to look out for these symptoms or any abnormal behaviour in the Ukraine returnees. Not just the students, their families may also go through mental health issues,” said Sekar.

He added that it is important for the families to sit down together and voice their feelings.

“It is important to ventilate. It helps in the healing process. The role of relatives, society and religious leaders/institutions is equally crucial in extending psychosocial support to them. They should be empathetic, not critical or judgmental. The families of these students can also become a support group. They can also call 080-46110007 – the toll-free helpline inclusively for psychosocial support and mental health services during disasters by Nimhans.”