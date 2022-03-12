Trauma & turmoil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some scars don’t fade and some decisions are hard to take. Trauma changes the way we conduct ourselves and respond to the world. These are subjects that will be explored in playwright Javed Siddiquie’s Raat which sheds light on the lasting trauma of sexual assault.

The story revolves around Aashi, a social worker who lived with her husband Kabir, until she meets Kavi, who rapes her. Aashi is left in a dilemma if she should take revenge or let law take its course. Produced by theatre artiste and actor Lubna Salim, the one-hour-15-minute play features Ankita Jain, Avantika Gautam, Ankit Tripathi and Ankit Pranav.

“Understanding the triggers, confidence level and social anxiety of a rape victim was important before we jumped into depicting a character like this on stage,” explains Jain, who portrays the lead character. Delhi-based clinical psychologist Aanchal Chatrath helped him get sensitive details right. “It was a difficult experience or more like traumatising. The psychologist helped us get those details right,” says Jain.

Even if it is a sensitive topic, the story is a huge thriller. “There was a lot of homework that went into playing the character. While writing the play, we ensured that the story was at the heart of it. We paid a lot of attention to the narration,” says Jain, adding that till the end, the audience is kept guessing about certain aspects.

(Raat is scheduled to be performed on March 12 at Alliance Francaise, at 4 pm and 7 pm)