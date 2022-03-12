We will rise!

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Why don’t you control her man?’ ‘How do you ‘allow’ her to speak so much?’ I have lost count on the number of times I have heard these blatantly chauvinistic and sexist remarks directed towards my husband. The ‘men’ in the group would be more vociferous while the women would look away embarrassed and uncomfortable. Mind you, these were the times when I stepped off stage after a performance. It was like the men banded together to ‘wife-shame’ Imi, almost as if he wasn’t ‘man’ enough to stop me! The silent women (silence is a screaming acquiescence), would mumble things like; ‘poor you Imi. She must be driving you mad at home!’ Unsure on how he should respond, my husband would smile enigmatically or mutter something inane…none of which sounded like he disagreed! A reluctant agreement is also an agreement and one is culpable for ‘allowing’ discrimination against women to continue no matter how many ‘Inclusiveness and Diversity’ seminars one has attended.

Every time I see my corporate hot-shot daughter juggle her work on the laptop and phone and her equally corporate hot-shot hubby squeeze a fresh orange juice or hurriedly put together a (decent) roast chicken when the cook does not arrive, makes my heart skip a beat. It’s in the feeling domain…there is a mutual healthy respect for each other’s time and work. I’m not even outlining what my daughter does because it’s expected. The myth of multitasking mother goddesses has to be broken. We have no choice in the matter! We have to stretch ourselves thin to cover all the bases.

You designate one day for women? Honestly? Even as a mark of token respect all we deserve is a day? I was felicitated by many organisations, given warm handshakes and told to say a few (funny) words. Very sweet and touching, but I wanted to reach out to strike a chord, and be touched in return.

When I think of how many amazing and inspiring women I have met on my journey, it humbles me. I have met women who struggled with male bias, including me, in corporates, arts, theatre, dance...women who were born in bodies that weren’t women just struggling to live, to survive, to be respected and treated equally. They make goddesses out of us and compose songs on womanhood and motherhood but it is very difficult to share a piece of sky with us.

I saw Lillete Dubey claim that respect as she performed stories written by Shobhaa De. I saw an organisation of women arrange for the show and facilitate. I saw my friend Usha Subramaniam almost single-handedly pull off this venture. I saw a tribe of women helping women and rising!

Bia Taneja and Akansha Tiwari also rose to the idea of having a ladies lunch at Toscanos. I can’t tell you how happy I was to be in the midst of nine inspiring and large-hearted women, another tribe but the same spirit. It was fabulous that we had our lone gent, Jean-Mitchelle Jasserand, also join us.

You may write me down in history, with your bitter, twisted lies. You may trod me in the very dirt…but still, like dust, I’ll rise.