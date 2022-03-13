Karnataka HC confirms externment order against Bengaluru rowdy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court confirmed the order passed by the Bengaluru police directing rowdy sheeter Joshwa (29) of New Thippasandra to remove himself from the city for one year. The city police passed the order after finding him to be an anti-social element with his movements or acts likely to cause alarm, danger or harm to person or property.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar confirmed the order passed by Dr SD Sharanappa, the Special Executive Magistrate and DCP East Division, and dismissed the petition by Joshwa questioning the legality of the order dated September 20, 2021.

“The description of the cases fou­nd in the impugned order very clearly shows that the petitioner is invol­ved in too many cases falling within the scope of clause (b) of Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act. Argument of the petitioner’s counsel that conviction of a person is necessary cannot be accepted. It is enough if his involvement is forthcoming.

The petitioner is also a rowdy sheeter. Merely because the petitioner has some hardship to stay away from Bengaluru city limits, it cannot be a ground for interfering with the impugned order. When the order does not show any error being committed, there is no scope for interference in revision,” the court said.