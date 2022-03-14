STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Duty’ at Soudha, ‘roll-call’ in Upparpet: Cop suspended

ASI suspended, used Upparpet police station for illegal business, to strike deals with offenders; senior officials mum

Published: 14th March 2022

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), who was transferred from Upparpet police station to Vidhana Soudha station but had not reported to work for 11 months, was suspended. It is alleged that he was ‘working illegally’ in Upparpet station, without the knowledge of senior officers, and indulged in corruption.

Srinivas Shetty, who worked at Upparpet station for several years, was transferred early last year to Vidhana Soudha police station. Though 11 months elapsed, he did not report to work there, but continued to work without proper orders in Upparpet station, sources said.

“He came to Upparpet station once a week or fortnight. He brought some persons involved in offences and let them off after collecting money, without filing FIRs. “He used the station as a place to carry out his illegal business and strike deals with offenders,” a source said, adding that none, including senior officers, questioned him. Sources at Vidhana Soudha station said Shetty was retained by Upparpet police, who claimed they needed him to investigate some important unsolved cases. All this reportedly happened without proper authorisation from senior officers.

On Wednesday, CCB police raided a bar and restaurant in Gandhinagar, where a dance bar was being run illegally. Incidentally, Shetty was placed under suspension following the incident. “The whole episode has raised several questions on how police personnel at the station level function. The Vidhana Soudha police did not take the matter seriously, though an ASI didn’t turn up for work for 11 months.

Officers at Upparpet station did not bother to check his activities though there were allegations against him. When this is the case, the possibility of senior officers’ involvement can’t be ruled out,” a source privy to the development said. When TNIE contacted senior police officers, they were tightlipped about the incident and refused to comment. DCP (Administration) Nisha James questioned, “What is there to report about this?”

