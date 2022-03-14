STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-B honours Munish Moudgil for Covid work  

A senior official said it is rare for serving government officials to get an award on multiple platforms and especially an alumni award.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Head of Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room, Munish Moudgil, was recently conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay for the work that went into setting up the war room and also for the optimum use of technology during the pandemic. Earlier, the 1998 batch IAS officer, in January 2022, had received the E-Governance Award from the Government of India, for using technology in Covid-19 management and for the war room. 

A senior official said it is rare for serving government officials to get an award on multiple platforms and especially an alumni award. “The nominations for the alumni award are not based on any applications made, but the names are chosen and nominated by the alumni association. The award is usually given among those in the same circle like in the field of technology and software, but this time it is to a serving IAS officer, who worked behind the scenes during the pandemic,” the official added. 

Moudgil had joined IIT-Bombay in 1991 and continued to stay there till he completed his M.Tech. His first posting was in Odisha in 1998. He was posted to Karnataka in 2005. Moudgil told The New Indian Express that he had not applied for the award, but was nominated by the alumni and was informed that he was the recipient. 

He said that he was conferred with the award on March 10, adding that he was recognised for using technology and for his work throughout his career, but more so over the last two years, during the pandemic.   

