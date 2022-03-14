STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notification on hiring guest teachers in 10 days: Minister B C Nagesh

The minister spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying that the notification would come in the next week.

Published: 14th March 2022

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has said that notification on the appointment of 15,000 guest teachers will formally be released by the Education Department within the next 10 days.

The minister spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying that the notification would come in the next week. Previously the minister acknowledged that there was a severe shortage of government school teachers in the state, saying that qualifying examinations would take place in May. He said that the government was taking active measures to ensure that there is a preservation of quality of education in government schools, with 10,000 teachers to be appointed as guest teachers in the state and an additional 5,000 as educators for the Kalyana Karnataka region. 

This also comes against the backdrop of the National Education Policy 2020, which is to be implemented in stages at the school level in the coming academic year. The minister added that measures are being taken currently to train 20,000 anganwadis to maintain the level of quality as dictated by the NEP.

On the issue of Second PUC examinations, which are due to be held in April and May, the minister said that students will not be allowed to retake the exams if they do not attend.  Referencing the hijab row, the minister said that all students must follow the High Court’s order and follow dress code while writing the examinations. If students fail to follow this, they will not be allowed to rewrite the examinations.

