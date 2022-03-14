STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tune of the times

During her halt in Bengaluru, Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali chats with CE about her on going all-India tour and more

Dhvani Bhanushali (Photo | IMDb)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve grooved to songs like Vaaste, Ishare Tere and Dilbar, the name Dhvani Bhanushali isn’t new to you. Starting her career in 2017 by singing the acoustic version of Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and navigating her way through the industry with film songs and singles, Bhanushali is now on her first all-India tour. Over the weekend, she stopped by in Bengaluru to perform at 
Hangover Koramangala, organised by SteppinOut. 

Dhvani Bhanushali

“I’ve done a couple of shows already in Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon and it was wonderful to see a packed venue with everyone grooving to the music. Even with the pandemic going on, things seem to be back to normal, just what people have been hoping for,” shares Bhanushali. The tour will see her perform in different clubs, in different cities. “The last time I came to Bengaluru was in 2019 when I performed at a college. It was a powerhouse of a crowd. It was the best. I’ve never felt that energy anywhere else,” says the Bollywood singer. 

However, performing in a club comes with its own set of challenges. “For one, there’s not much space to do a complete act. For the 90-minute set, it’s just me and the band touring. I’m singing some of my popular songs,” she explains, adding that some black coffee before getting on stage keeps her energised. 

Along with the all-India tour, Bhanushali is also promoting her new song Candy for which she collaborated with Yuvan Shankar Raja. “It’s a song about a free-spirited girl who does what she wants without worrying about societal perceptions. She doesn’t want the usual 9-5 job but does things her own way.  She’s not exhibiting a reckless life but has a free attitude,” she explains about the Hindi-Tamil song. 

During the pandemic, like many other artistes, she kept herself busy by making songs. “This was a period where one could use the time and be productive or be lazy. I chose the former because we all expected things to go back to normal at some point,” she says, adding that after the tour, she hopes to get working on her next song and music video.

