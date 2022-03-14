STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women-on-wheels take a midnight ride in Bengaluru for empowerment

In a bid to promote equality and women’s safety, several women from Bengaluru took to the streets for the Midnight Ride 2022 across the city.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:13 AM

A group of women takes off on their motorcycles and scooters on a midnight ride in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to promote equality and women’s safety, several women from Bengaluru took to the streets for the Midnight Ride 2022 across the city. In order to commemorate International Women’s Day, 100 women rode from Marathahalli to Bannerghatta, then drove to Hebbal where they were greeted by IPS officer and managing director of the Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation D Roopa Moudgil. The bikers rode from different branches of the Rainbow Hospitals on Saturday evening, and were also greeted by actress Meghana Raj at the Bannerghatta branch.

“It is a pleasure to see so many women bikers at night. There are many households in our country where women are not allowed to step out of the house in the evening or without a male member accompanying them. When men have all the freedom, why should there be restrictions for women?” asked Roopa Moudgil, speaking on the initiative.

The event is the first-of-its-kind initiative to have been undertaken, with the hospital using the theme ‘Break the Bias’ to outline issues of women’s safety, especially at night. The Midnight Ride 2022 was initially flagged off by Dr Ramesh Kancharla, CMD of Rainbow Hospitals, who said, “This represents the true ‘Naari Shakti’. We need to promote equality in society and this midnight bike ride has demonstrated that women can ride at any time on the streets and not be bound by time. If a man goes out in the evening or night, so can a woman.”

