BBMP budget will be cut by Rs 1k-2k crore 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget will be cut to size and made more practical for the coming year -- the trim is likely to be in the range of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore compared to last year’s budget.

The focus of the budget will be on completing pending projects and undertaking maintenance works, rather than announcing new schemes. This change in approach is not only due to the Palike’s poor image and heavy loans, but because BBMP officials have to keep in mind the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Rules 2021, and practical issues before them.

“Due to the pandemic, we realised that putting out a huge budget outlay will become practically difficult to execute. So we are now focusing on creating a budget outlay of around Rs 8,000 crore or less, which is manageable, so there are no loans in hand at the end of the financial year,” sources in the BBMP told TNIE.

BBMP has also started listing out its priority sectors for the year. “The pandemic has made us realise where we lag, so importance will be given to health and education this time. The focus will be on completing announced and ongoing projects. Also, since many schemes have been announced under Smart City and Nagarothana schemes, no new projects will be undertaken. Importance will also be given to maintenance works, payment of salaries and dues,” a source said.

The absence of a council is also giving the budget a more practical touch. Since there are no corporators, there are no demands for funds for wards. In 2021-22, the budget outlay was Rs 9,287.81 crore, while in 2020-21, the initial budget outlay was Rs 10,899.84 crore. After discussions with councillors, it was increased to Rs 11,969.50 crore and when tabled for approval, the government cut it down by Rs 254 core and approved a budget of Rs 11,715.2 crore. Similarly, councillors had sought an additional outlay of Rs 1,886.14 crore in 2019-20.

“The officials are trying to clean up the image of BBMP and bring in a sense of discipline. There are many instances where bills being forged have been noted. With everything being digitised, there is a need to ensure things are cleaned up,” a senior BBMP official said.