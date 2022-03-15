STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: 17-year-old sends video message to friends, jumps off 23rd floor

A 17-year-old student of a private college jumped from the 23rd floor of a residential complex in Konanakunte on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old student of a private college jumped from the 23rd floor of a residential complex in Konanakunte on Sunday night. The victim sent a video message to his friends before jumping, however, not revealing why he was taking the extreme step.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Abhishek (name changed), whose parents are into business. It is reported that he came to the balcony of his cousin’s house at around 3.15 am and jumped. His relatives were asleep at that time. Security guards at the complex heard a loud thud, and found him lying lifeless. Doctors declared him dead in hospital.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and Abhishek’s father told police that the boy, who was studying Second PUC, had no health or academic issues. During the investigation, police found that he had sent video messages to a couple of friends around 3 am, stating that he had no personal issues in life.

But he mentioned that he had to leave, and there was no other way. His friends, who were asleep, noticed the messages early in the morning and tried calling him. The police have recovered his devices to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

