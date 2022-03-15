Just a smell to take you back to lost memories

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Very often, a faint smell or flavour of something you eat makes an instant connection with a long lost memory, probably of childhood, or an incident that may be linked with that particular smell or flavour.

Recently, the smell of olive oil triggered an old memory — a very old memory of a time when I was just two years old, of a place where my maternal grandparents lived. The recall was so overpowering that I felt emotionally overwhelmed and compelled to physically go and check out that place.

Walking on 8th Main Road in Malleswaram between the 11th Cross and 15th Cross, there are just two properties that have survived over the decades. One is the bungalow of Sir CV Raman, who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930, and the other is what once used to be ‘Mill Quarters’, which has now been taken over by the National Textile Corporation, and named ‘NTC House’.

It was here, the Mill Quarters, where my grandparents lived back in 1968. My grandfather was an advocate for a wellknown textile mill back then, and was allotted the quarters on the ground floor. The rear of the quarters faced the railway tracks, some 200 metres away, very close to Malleswaram Railway Station.

The daily morning routine my grandmother followed was to give me an olive oil body massage before bathing me. But being a restless child, she had to keep me engaged to ensure I remained still. She managed it by convincing me that if I remained still, standing on the verandah wall and gripping the grill that covered it, I would receive a magic gift in the form of a steam engine rolling into the station. The fact that there were several steam engines — with the typical hissing and chugging noises they made — routinely coming and going at specific times of the day, was lost on a two-year-old me, and I was convinced that my grandmother had some divine connection which ensured that if I stayed still during the massage, Providence gifted me the sightings of these steam engines.

The massage routine and the excitement of waiting for a steam engine-powered train coming that way are my earliest memories.

So, recently, when I was at a provision store to buy daily needs, a chance spilling of ol ive oil by a customer brought these memories rushing back.

In the scientific world, this linking of sensory stimulus with memories is referred to as the Proust Phenomenon, describing it as senses playing the role of doorways to lost memories. It is named after Marcel Proust, the French writer who romanticised memories evoked by the smell of a madeleine biscuit after soaking in tea, in his novel, A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time).

Scientifically explained, the sensory stimulus of smell evoking lost memories happens as the olfactory system — the structure that serves the sense of smell — in the nose is directly connected to the amygdala (responsible for processing emotion) and the hippocampus (linked to memory and cognition), both located at the base of the brain. According to neuroscientists, it is this connection which explains how the brain learns to associate smells with certain emotional memories.

It led Proust to write in Remembrance of Things Past: “But when, from a long distant past, nothing subsists, the smell and taste of things remain, poised a long time, like souls, ready to remind us, waiting and hoping for their moment, amid ruins of all the rest, and bear unfaltering, in the tiny and almost impalpable drop of their essence, the vast structure of recollection.”