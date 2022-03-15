STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Just a smell to take you back to lost memories

The massage routine and the excitement of waiting for a steam engine-powered train coming that way are my earliest memories.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration | Sourav roy

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Very often, a faint smell or flavour of something you eat makes an instant connection with a long lost memory, probably of childhood, or an incident that may be linked with that particular smell or flavour.

Recently, the smell of olive oil triggered an old memory — a very old memory of a time when I was just two years old, of a place where my maternal grandparents lived. The recall was so overpowering that I felt emotionally overwhelmed and compelled to physically go and check out that place.

Walking on 8th Main Road in Malleswaram between the 11th Cross and 15th Cross, there are just two properties that have survived over the decades. One is the bungalow of Sir CV Raman, who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930, and the other is what once used to be ‘Mill Quarters’, which has now been taken over by the National Textile Corporation, and named ‘NTC House’.

It was here, the Mill Quarters, where my grandparents lived back in 1968. My grandfather was an advocate for a wellknown textile mill back then, and was allotted the quarters on the ground floor. The rear of the quarters faced the railway tracks, some 200 metres away, very close to Malleswaram Railway Station.

The daily morning routine my grandmother followed was to give me an olive oil body massage before bathing me. But being a restless child, she had to keep me engaged to ensure I remained still. She managed it by convincing me that if I remained still, standing on the verandah wall and gripping the grill that covered it, I would receive a magic gift in the form of a steam engine rolling into the station. The fact that there were several steam engines — with the typical hissing and chugging noises they made — routinely coming and going at specific times of the day, was lost on a two-year-old me, and I was convinced that my grandmother had some divine connection which ensured that if I stayed still during the massage, Providence gifted me the sightings of these steam engines.

The massage routine and the excitement of waiting for a steam engine-powered train coming that way are my earliest memories.

So, recently, when I was at a provision store to buy daily needs, a chance spilling of ol ive oil by a customer brought these memories rushing back.

In the scientific world, this linking of sensory stimulus with memories is referred to as the Proust Phenomenon, describing it as senses playing the role of doorways to lost memories. It is named after Marcel Proust, the French writer who romanticised memories evoked by the smell of a madeleine biscuit after soaking in tea, in his novel, A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time).

Scientifically explained, the sensory stimulus of smell evoking lost memories happens as the olfactory system — the structure that serves the sense of smell — in the nose is directly connected to the amygdala (responsible for processing emotion) and the hippocampus (linked to memory and cognition), both located at the base of the brain. According to neuroscientists, it is this connection which explains how the brain learns to associate smells with certain emotional memories.

It led Proust to write in Remembrance of Things Past: “But when, from a long distant past, nothing subsists, the smell and taste of things remain, poised a long time, like souls, ready to remind us, waiting and hoping for their moment, amid ruins of all the rest, and bear unfaltering, in the tiny and almost impalpable drop of their essence, the vast structure of recollection.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp