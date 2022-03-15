K-RERA constitutes six benches for pending cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has constituted six additional benches to deal with pending cases, it announced on Monday. The decision was taken after a internal meeting by K-RERA on February 14.

This comes as a boon for home buyers as numerous cases have been pending since the authority’s formation in 2017. As per a notification, the Supreme Court had clarified the extent of jurisdiction of the adjudicating officer working under the authority as well as whether the authority has the power to constitute benches under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Citing an order issued by the Supreme Court on November 11, 2021, the authority said that the benches will deal with a large number of pending cases. Following this, around 2,000 files have been transferred to the authority that were due to be heard by the adjudicating officer. In addition, the authority has been directed to hear cases that were disposed of by the officer that had come under the authority.