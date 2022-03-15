Mountain goodness from 11,980 feet

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU: Bengaluru- based Tusharika Goswami was keen to showcase her home state Himachal Pradesh’s local produce, fabrics and culture while providing a national platform which empowers local artisans, especially the women folk. This thought led her to establish Karze, a lifestyle brand that brings the best of food, fashion, wellness and home decor from every corner of the mountainous region.

An ex-hotelier and retail specialist, it was always Goswami’s dream to return to her roots and introduce to the world her state’s beauty and goodness. Himachal is gifted with an abundance of natural products which can now be sourced online from the comfort of your home through Goswami’s entrepreneurial venture Karze. Jams, spreads and chutneys made from seasonal fresh fruits such as green apples, black cherry and pears, Lal Chawal, a rare variety of nutritious red rice, Kinnauri Rajma, saffron, Kagzi Badam, and Akhrot are some of the products sourced under the food section.

In textiles, Karze offers timeless handloom clothing and home décor items such as hand-embroidered Pashmina shawls and stoles, Himachali topi, traditional pulla footwear, bamboo baskets and wood carved Kath-Kuni architecture showpieces. On the wellness front. Karze lists Gutti ka Tel, Himalayan Yew Tea and pure Wildflower Honey among other local produce.

Hailing from the town of Rampur Bushahr, Goswami has teamed up with local women, artisans and farmers ensuring they get a direct platform to not only showcase their talent and sustainable produce but also get fair dues by eliminating the middleman.

In Goswami’s words, “Karze came into being with the idea to not only give the world, natural, pure and authentic mountain goodness of what Himachal Pradesh has to offer, but also to bring the people of the state, and its women together and empower them.” Check out the website of Karze for further details.