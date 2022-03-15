STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mountain goodness from 11,980 feet

Ex-hotelier and retail specialist Tusharika Goswami introduces to the world Himachal Pradesh’s beauty through her enterprise

Published: 15th March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

A local artisan

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru- based Tusharika Goswami was keen to showcase her home state Himachal Pradesh’s local produce, fabrics and culture while providing a national platform which empowers local artisans, especially the women folk. This thought led her to establish Karze, a lifestyle brand that brings the best of food, fashion, wellness and home decor from every corner of the mountainous region.

An ex-hotelier and retail specialist, it was always Goswami’s dream to return to her roots and introduce to the world her state’s beauty and goodness. Himachal is gifted with an abundance of natural products which can now be sourced online from the comfort of your home through Goswami’s entrepreneurial venture Karze. Jams, spreads and chutneys made from seasonal fresh fruits such as green apples, black cherry and pears, Lal Chawal, a rare variety of nutritious red rice, Kinnauri Rajma, saffron, Kagzi Badam, and Akhrot are some of the products sourced under the food section.

Tusharika Goswami

In textiles, Karze offers timeless handloom clothing and home décor items such as hand-embroidered Pashmina shawls and stoles, Himachali topi, traditional pulla footwear, bamboo baskets and wood carved Kath-Kuni architecture showpieces. On the wellness front. Karze lists Gutti ka Tel, Himalayan Yew Tea and pure Wildflower Honey among other local produce.

Hailing from the town of Rampur Bushahr, Goswami has teamed up with local women, artisans and farmers ensuring they get a direct platform to not only showcase their talent and sustainable produce but also get fair dues by eliminating the middleman.

In Goswami’s words, “Karze came into being with the idea to not only give the world, natural, pure and authentic mountain goodness of what Himachal Pradesh has to offer, but also to bring the people of the state, and its women together and empower them.” Check out the website of Karze for further details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp