Eight arrested for forging papers, selling NRI’s sites worth Rs 8 crore

Published: 16th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka New Town police on Monday arrested a gang of eight, including two rowdy-sheeters and a woman, for forging property documents and selling sites to gullible customers. Police have recovered 2,130 fake stamp papers, 17 fake sub-registrar seals, and a typewriter from the accused.The arrested are Dharmalingam (48) of Chikkabommasandra, Manjunath (43), Pradeep (28) of Yelahanka, Abdul (41), YR Manjunath (51), Abdul Ghani (67) of Bhadrappa Layout, Shabana Banu of Shampura, and Auto Rama (43) from Huliyurdurga.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pradeep and Auto Rama were running the racket. The gang would move in and around Bengaluru to identify sites and land belonging to NRIs and create fake GPAs and sale deeds with backdated stamp papers. They used fake seals and signatures of sub-registrars to draw up documents and sell the land to gullible customers. They had managed to sell sites worth Rs 8 crore, a senior police officer said.The accused would share the money according to the roles the accused had played in each case, the officer explained.

The scam came to light after a complaint was filed recently, and police learnt that the gang had created fake records of a 2400 sqft site at Chikkabommasandra in Yelahanka New Town. The gang was attempting to register the land, belonging to Dr Prashanth Reddy, an NRI, in one of their associate’s names, and started looking for prospective clients.

Meanwhile, Reddy’s father Jayapratap, residing in the same area, came to know about these fraudulent activities and confronted the gang who warned him to stay away or face dire consequences. Scared, Jayapratap approached the police who swung into action and took all the accused into police custody for further investigations.

