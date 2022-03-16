Sandalwood actor Chetan cites threat, meets Araga Jnanendra, seeks security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa on Tuesday approached Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, requesting that he be provided with a gunman, citing serious threat to his life from different groups. However, the Home Department is yet to take a decision.

The Police Department had earlier provided a gunman for his security, but the facility was withdrawn after his arrest by the Seshadripuram police over a tweet against an HC judge. Chetan also approached Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and three other officers to submit a requisition.

“A detailed requisition with proof of the threat especially on social media has been briefly narrated to the Home Minister and the gunman facility which was provided to me for over four years has been withdrawn without any prior intimation and without any reason. My life is under severe threat and the gunman’s presence was acting as a deterrent,” Chetan said.

