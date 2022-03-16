Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to push up prices of fully constructed residential dwellings by around 15 per cent from April 1, the beginning of next financial year.Bhaskar Nagendrappa, president, Bengaluru Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI) said there has been a record increase in steel, cement and construction material prices. The cost of crude oil and gases has gone up globally due to the war and any increase in fuel prices negatively impacts the sector, he said.

As the cost of material increased, construction cost has gone up by Rs 400 to Rs 600 per sqft since the war started three weeks ago, he said. It was increasingly becoming difficult to keep the projects going at the rate agreed upon two to three years ago. Prices of fully constructed residential dwellings are expected to go up between 10 per cent and 15 per cent and some companies have already announced the hike, he added. Stating that the real estate industry needs government support, he suggested a downward re­v­ision of GST and keeping RERA-linked deadlines flexible. A cr­isis cycle usually lasts for two to three years, but the industry has been facing many crises for the last seven years, he said.