High moisture content in soil to affect mango yield

BENGALURU: Pick and chose the mangoes this season. They will not only be costly but also less in quantity. This is because of the high moisture content in the soil which has lead to hormonal imbalance in the flowering pattern resulting in a decline in yield.

The issue is worrying the officials of the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL). For the state, this is also the off-year of mango yield. Members of the mango technical advisory committee, experts and officials have predicted that the yield will be 40 per cent to 60 per cent only, which is around 8-9 lakh metric tonnes. However, the production will extend till July end and first week of August.

They explained that a slump in hermaphrodite flowers was observed last time in 2018 which has recurred now. These flowers are key to a good produce. But this time more male flowers have been reported by farmers, a matter of concern.

KSMDMCL Managing Director CG Nagaraju told TNIE that for good quality mango production, drought, high temperatures and dry winters are needed. But this time, the monsoon extended till December end, which has lead to high moisture content in the soil. Despite dry winter spell in January, it offered little help.

The high moisture content has led to hormonal imbalance in the flowering pattern across the state. Also, the flowering plants started to show fresh vegetative growth which has further affected the mango flowering.

More insects and pests have also been reported by farmers in their fields, said members of the technical advisory committee. They pointed out that mango prices are expected to rise due to fall in yield, which will benefit farmers. The sale of mangoes on KS­M­DMCL portal will start fr­om first or second week of April.