Revision of Tree Act to ease felling, transport

BENGALURU: To increase the green cover, encourage agro forestry and help farmers, the Forest Department is working on revising the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act (KTPA), which will ease permissions to axe and transport trees.

Already, 27 tree species are exempted from the list for felling and 42 tree species need permits for transportation. The list includes species like eucalyptus, casuarina, rubber and melia dubia. The Forest Department gets maximum requests to fell trees like mahogany, neem, sisal and teak.

The aim is to help farmers fell fully mature trees for commercial purposes and undertake more plantation. To ensure transparency, the process to seek permission for felling trees has been included under the Sakala Mission to speed up the process.

Presently, if one wants permission to cut trees, the Revenue Department has to verify ownership of the land and the tree. Later, the Forest Department assesses the species of trees and gives permission. “The entire process is tedious and time-consuming.

This has not only led to illegal felling, but also prevented farmers from taking up commercial plantation. A revision of the Act is being planned to ensure that the green cover increases and is well protected,” a senior forest department official told The New Indian Express.

After the revision, Section B of KTPA, which makes it mandatory to utilise the felled tree locally, will not be applicable . At present, whether it is one tree or 100 in one plot, a series of permissions is needed. If it’s a revenue-generating tree species, permission from the assistant commissioner is needed and if it’s a non-jungle species, the tahsildar’s permission too is required.

“We want to add more species to the list. The KTPA revisions will be limited to only private farm lands in 128 dry taluks of the state, other than Malnad and the Western Ghat regions. It will not be applicable to urban areas, government lands and urban private lands,” the official clarified.

The department is also pressing for strict implementation of the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court orders, which state that for every single tree axed, ten more need to be planted. The department is also working on increasing the green cover in urban areas by undertaking aggressive plantation and protection drives.