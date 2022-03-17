'The Kashmir Files': Ghosts of past come back to haunt Pandits again

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:

‘Director has taken cinematic liberties’

The opening scene of the movie shows a child playing cricket and praising Sachin Tendulkar, for which he gets beaten by his friend.

The same thing happened to me when I mentioned Sanjay Manjrekar scoring a double century against Pakistan.

I was six years old and was tied onto a pole and beaten by Muslim children.

For the first time today, I feel we have been heard. People are reaching out to us to hear our stories. Of course, the director has taken cinematic liberty. There are so many stories and all of them can’t be put in a straightforward way.

My father hasn’t gone to Kashmir for 32 years but after watching the movie, he told my younger brother that he wanted to visit.

Vithal Chowdhary, activist

ALSO WATCH |

‘My father was weeping throughout the movie’

I Was born in 1996 and I’ve grown up listening to stories of Kashmir from my parents and grandparents. Through the movie, I saw some of the ordeals they had gone through.

Stories of men being on the hit list and women being asked to leave their family and children behind, forcing women to marry Muslim men... It might sound cinematic but it’s the reality of any Kashmiri Pandit.

There was a scene where a child was hidden in huge rice containers, it’s exactly how my brother’s life was saved. My father was weeping throughout the movie, that’s the sort of impact it had on him.

Sanjana Raina, media professional

‘Movie could divide people’

I Was born in the midst of turmoil in Jan ’90. My parents and my grandparents relate to the movie more than I do. But honestly, I found it to be a real take on the situation.

I have heard so many people feeling that the movie could cause bitterness. But the truth is always hard to digest.

With the current political situation, this movie could divide people, but it is really important to bring out the truth because it is shocking to know that there are many people in the country who have no idea about these incidents.

Akshay Pandita, business analyst

‘Hard-hitting for us’

I Moved from Srinagar to Bengaluru in 1990, when I was two years old. My father worked in the HMT factory in Srinagar and his name had come on the hit list.

These lists were in Urdu and appeared in a local newspaper, which my mother, who was seven months pregnant then, happened to read. Overnight, we left with a bag and baggage.

Later, we found out that our neighbour in Srinagar, who was one of the area commanders of a terrorist organisation, had been killed by the Army for perpetrating crimes.

After we came here and managed to organise food, clothing, and shelter, we waited for years for the Indian government or the Supreme Court to do something, but since we were not the vote bank, our opinions didn’t matter much.

I have watched the movie and relate to it to a great extent. We have always seen Kashmir being romanticised in movies.

There was a movie called Shikara by Vidhu Vinod Chopra but it didn’t depict the incident correctly.

The director of The Kashmir Files may appear to be a hardliner and has been accused of showing things in a gory way, but if 4.5 lakh Kashmiris left their home overnight, it can’t be trivialised.

It is hard-hitting for us.

Dr Ieshan Bali, health-tech professional