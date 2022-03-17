Unleashing true colours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Holi was celebrated in 2020, little did anyone know that the next one that would be celebrated would be only two years later. Which is why it’s double the excitement this year as Bengalureans stack up a range of hues for the festival of colours.

Take, for instance, 777 Charlie actor Sangeetha Sringeri, whose friends from across the country are gathering in Bengaluru to celebrate the festival. “We want to recreate younger days when we used to play with colours in a carefree manner. I want to remember all those times when my dad was in the Army and we played as a family,” she recalls, adding, “My nose and ears stayed pink for days, sometimes the colour got onto my teeth too.”

Adhvithi Shetty, popular for her role in Suli, loves being amidst colours but is upset that she cannot celebrate the festival this year. “I’m shooting for a Telugu film from Sunday, so I can’t have Holi colours on me,” she exclaims. “I know there are other ways to celebrate it but what’s Holi without the struggle of having to remove your colours for days, or having fun with your friends?,” she says, adding, “But I’ll always recall playing with friends in college and having the best of times.”

For actor and director Suraj Gowda, Holi brings back fond childhood memories with school friends and cousins. “We didn’t just play with colours, we had eggs, pichkari, water guns and so on,” he says, adding that it takes him down memory lane when he sees children playing now. The actor will be working on Friday so he isn’t sure if he’ll have the time to get his hands ‘dirty’. “Maybe we’ll play once we pack up, otherwise I’ll just invade all my friends places with water guns,” he laughs.

Tagaru actor Manvita Kamath goes back to her Mumbai days in 2019 where Holi is celebrated on a grand scale. “That’s the last time I played. This year, unfortunately (and fortunately), I have to shoot the next day so I can’t go all out,” she says.