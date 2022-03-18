BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta proposes ward-wise funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday proposed to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other officials at the budget meeting a grant of Rs 2 crore-Rs 3 crore for each ward for developmental works and a proper CCTV network of the entire city.

During the meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, Gupta listed 19 key points which need to be in­c­luded in the budget. Additio­nal chief secretary and BBMP Ad­m­inistrator Rakesh Singh was also present. Gupta stressed on points listed since the corporation officials said that they were needed for the development of the city and to oversee the works being undertaken in BBMP limits.

They laid emphasis on primary civic works as well as on the usage of technology. Gupta highlighted the issues of property tax collection to generate BBMP’s revenue. Emphasising that street lights should be converted to LEDs with proper maintenance, he also listed that every ward should have its own grant of Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore for maintenance and management which can also be used to solve various issues.

He also suggested that revenue generation can be amplified by converting converting B-Khata sites to A-Khata. Gupta pointed out that five lakh properties should be brought under the tax ambit which will first, increase revenue and second, identify illegal buildings. He also said that a thorough check of properties should be done which are being eva­luated under the self-assessment scheme, to ensure a proper evaluation by property owners.

Budget proposals