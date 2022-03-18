Cops keep tab on Bengaluru hookah bars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police are keeping a close tab on activities in hookah bars, and clarified that no dance bars are operating in Bengaluru city. Congress MLC PR Ramesh, during question hour in the council on Thursday, raised the issue of hookah bars and said they are spoiling the younger generations.

“Though there is provision to supply only herbal products in hookah bars, many bars supply drugs. Police don’t raid hookah bars saying BBMP issues trade licence to them,” he said. MLC Saleem Ahmed joined him to say there was a flow of drugs in some hookah bars.

In response, Jnanendra said courts consider hookah bars as smoking zones and have directed police not to harass owners with frequent raids. “However, CCB police raided three bars last month and collected samples of substances mixed in hookahs. They have been sent for forensic tests and if found to be anything other than permitted substances, action will be taken against the owners,” Jnanendra said, adding that there are 68 hookah bars in Bengaluru alone.

Ramesh also discussed recreational clubs becoming a hub for betting activities. He said a club in Upparpet is collecting Rs 5 lakh as kitty every day. “Just imagine the amount of betting that happens there. Recreational clubs have become betting dens and many families are suffering due to this,” he said.