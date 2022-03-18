STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops keep tab on Bengaluru hookah bars

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police are keeping a close tab on activities in hookah bars, and clarified that no dance bars are operating in Bengaluru city.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

hookah pipes

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police are keeping a close tab on activities in hookah bars, and clarified that no dance bars are operating in Bengaluru city. Congress MLC PR Ramesh, during question hour in the council on Thursday, raised the issue of hookah bars and said they are spoiling the younger generations.

“Though there is provision to supply only herbal products in hookah bars, many bars supply drugs. Police don’t raid hookah bars saying BBMP issues trade licence to them,” he said. MLC Saleem Ahmed joined him to say there was a flow of drugs in some hookah bars.

In response, Jnanendra said courts consider hookah bars as smoking zones and have directed police not to harass owners with frequent raids. “However, CCB police raided three bars last month and collected samples of substances mixed in hookahs. They have been sent for forensic tests and if found to be anything other than permitted substances, action will be taken against the owners,” Jnanendra said, adding that there are 68 hookah bars in Bengaluru alone.

Ramesh also discussed recreational clubs becoming a hub for betting activities. He said a club in Upparpet is collecting Rs 5 lakh as kitty every day. “Just imagine the amount of betting that happens there. Recreational clubs have become betting dens and many families are suffering due to this,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra hookah bars Bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp