STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gap analysis to go into details of maternal deaths

State reports high numbers in South India; Target of under-50 per one lakh births set

Published: 18th March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s health department will carry out a detailed gap analysis survey to find out the exact reason behind maternal deaths in the state, and also to ensure that Maternal Mortality Rate drops below 50 per lakh live births in the next two years.

Rajkumar N, State Deputy Director (Maternal Health) told TNIE that Karnataka wants to ensure there are zero preventable deaths in the state. “The number has declined from 92 per lakh live births in 2015-17, to 83 per lakh live births in 2017-19. We know we are still the highest when compared to other southern states. In the next two years, our goal is to ensure we at least reach below 50, and go below 30 after that,” he said.

The UN has set Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with a target of 70 per 1 lakh live births, to be achieved by 2030. According to him, the health and family welfare department has looked into specific districts and identified those where maternal mortality is high, like Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Hassan, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar. “The department is also aware of the Covid situation and knows there may be other districts too with high MMR. We are working round the clock to ensure deliveries happen only in institutions and in a safe manner,” he explained.

Experts point out the need to look at MMR in much more depth. Sylivia Karpagam, Public Health Doctor, in her blog pointed out that “the government needs to engage with the data and also analyse it, rather than just celebrating ups and downs. She also says that all quantitative data needs to have some qualitative backing as well as checks and balances in terms of understanding how reliable (consistent) or accurate (capturing what it was meant to capture) the data is”.

To this, Rajkumar says the effort this time will focus on analysing deaths and an audit will be done to know the reasons behind maternal deaths. “Our biggest challenge has been to make all 147 taluk hospitals functional round the clock for maternity services. We are making efforts to  know why the deaths happened, geographic location, whether they belong to any particular community, if healthcare was accessible or if specialists like obstetricians, paediatricians and anesthetists were unavailable, or there was lack of transport to hospital,” he said. 

Dr Sylvia said it should be mandated that private hospitals should report mortalities as well as cause of death, to ensure the data is accurate and reliable. “The state government should keep aside money for training as well as human resources to independently scrutinise all causes of death among women in the reproductive age,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka maternal deaths
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp